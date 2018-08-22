FansTime Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, FansTime has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $0.00 and $301,932.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00276666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00148292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

