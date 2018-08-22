Fantomcoin (FCN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Million

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Fantomcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $0.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantomcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fantomcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fantomcoin Coin Profile

FCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 7,272,036 coins. Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin. Fantomcoin’s official website is fantomcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Fantomcoin

Fantomcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantomcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantomcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantomcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

