Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact North American Construction Group (NOA) Stock Price

Headlines about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8631559442319 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

NOA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 million, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services in Canada. The company offers design build construction; project management; pre-stripping/pit pioneering; overburden removal and stockpile; muskeg removal and stockpile; site dewatering/perimeter ditching; tailings and process pipeline; haulage and access road construction; tailings dam construction and densification; mechanically stabilized earth wall; and dyke construction services.

