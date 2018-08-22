Fc Global Realty (FCRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fc Global Realty (NASDAQ:FCRE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of FCRE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06. Fc Global Realty has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

Get Fc Global Realty alerts:

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.