FCG Advisors LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 234,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

In related news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

