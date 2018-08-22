FCoin Token (FT) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

FCoin Token (CURRENCY:FT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. FCoin Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of FCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FCoin Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FCoin Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00274321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00148360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033182 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FCoin Token Profile

FCoin Token was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FCoin Token’s total supply is 2,510,925,464 tokens. The official message board for FCoin Token is medium.com/@FCoinOfficial. The official website for FCoin Token is www.fcoin.com/aboutft.html. FCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @fabric_token.

Buying and Selling FCoin Token

FCoin Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

