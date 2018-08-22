FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (PRF)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 70.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,632,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,878,000 after purchasing an additional 673,403 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 8,739.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 502,348 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 45.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,271,000 after purchasing an additional 236,770 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 30.3% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 562,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 130,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the first quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

