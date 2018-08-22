Feathercoin Market Capitalization Tops $10.76 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $22,980.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000611 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 210,128,040 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, QBTC, Upbit and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

