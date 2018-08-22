FedEx (FDX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Headlines about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FedEx earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the shipping service provider an impact score of 45.6053481786816 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.75.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $251.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

