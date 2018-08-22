Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.34 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 904.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,551,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 36,799.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,556,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,958,000 after buying an additional 2,549,826 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,870,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 625,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,205,000 after buying an additional 430,117 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 384,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.26 and a one year high of $83.62.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

