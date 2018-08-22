Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $8.50 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $263.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $223.15 and a 1-year high of $263.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

