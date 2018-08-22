Financial Survey: Mercadolibre (MELI) vs. MAXIMUS (MMS)

Mercadolibre (NYSE: MMS) and MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mercadolibre and MAXIMUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercadolibre -4.39% 4.32% 0.75% MAXIMUS 9.28% 21.51% 15.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercadolibre and MAXIMUS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercadolibre $1.40 billion 10.89 $13.78 million $2.53 136.34 MAXIMUS $2.45 billion 1.72 $209.42 million $3.03 21.63

MAXIMUS has higher revenue and earnings than Mercadolibre. MAXIMUS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercadolibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Mercadolibre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of MAXIMUS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mercadolibre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of MAXIMUS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mercadolibre pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. MAXIMUS pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Mercadolibre pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MAXIMUS pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercadolibre has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MAXIMUS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mercadolibre and MAXIMUS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercadolibre 2 3 7 0 2.42 MAXIMUS 0 3 0 0 2.00

Mercadolibre currently has a consensus price target of $350.58, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. MAXIMUS has a consensus price target of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. Given MAXIMUS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MAXIMUS is more favorable than Mercadolibre.

Volatility and Risk

Mercadolibre has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAXIMUS has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MAXIMUS beats Mercadolibre on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services. It also provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform; and MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions on and off the MercadoLibre Marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. In addition, the company offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables large retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing services; and advertisers to place text, display, or banner advertisements in order to promote their brands and offerings on its Webpages and associated sites. Further, it provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service, hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores; and MercadoEnvios, a shipping service for marketplace users. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; eHealth solutions; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, and higher education; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

