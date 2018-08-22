Finjan (FNJN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Finjan earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.4088044423807 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Finjan alerts:

FNJN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 327,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,245. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of -0.64. Finjan has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. analysts forecast that Finjan will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNJN. TheStreet raised shares of Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Finjan news, CFO Michael David Noonan sold 23,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $117,745.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $169,087.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,252 shares of company stock valued at $304,383. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.