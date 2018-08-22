FinnCap Raises Tracsis (TRCS) Price Target to GBX 725

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) had its price objective increased by FinnCap from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 725 ($9.27) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of LON TRCS opened at GBX 699 ($8.94) on Tuesday. Tracsis has a 12 month low of GBX 345.10 ($4.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 585 ($7.48).

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services and Traffic & Data Services. It offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

