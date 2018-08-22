First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 30,835 Shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,835 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Capital Trust were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Capital Trust by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCT opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. research analysts predict that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Corporate Capital Trust’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Capital Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corporate Capital Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

