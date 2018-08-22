First Analysis Comments on Adtalem Global Education Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) – First Analysis issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 19th. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. First Analysis currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s FY2019 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $56.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $481,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,738,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 662,849 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 87,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

