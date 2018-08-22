First Bank (FRBA) Given $17.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bank an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 18,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,432. First Bank has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.51.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 670,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Bank by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Bank by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

