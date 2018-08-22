First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Announces $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,863. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$23.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FM. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.11.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, insider Zenon Wozniak sold 29,540 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$649,880.00.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

