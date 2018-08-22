First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.35 Million Stake in BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KHP Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $1,336,252.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,053.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $133,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. BOK Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

