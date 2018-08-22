FirstBlood (1ST) Market Capitalization Tops $5.90 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $989,655.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00264548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00147812 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032784 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Liqui, Gatecoin, IDEX, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

