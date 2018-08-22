FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. 79,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,287. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,890.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

