Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLXS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.