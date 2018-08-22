Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock worth $320,676,864. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

FND stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 497,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -1.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

