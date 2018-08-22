Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fluor Co. (NEW) earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.3140300616149 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.09 to $37.04 in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup set a $69.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of FLR opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

