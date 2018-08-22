Fly Leasing (FLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Fly Leasing to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FLY opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fly Leasing to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

