Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $155,000.

VEA opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $47.89.

