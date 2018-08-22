FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAIL. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on FreightCar America from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

RAIL traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.20. 669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,048. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $226.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.59.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

