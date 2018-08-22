FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Holdings Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,004,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,615.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $784,973.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,479.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

