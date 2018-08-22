Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €47.00 ($53.41) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FPE. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($59.66) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.70 ($53.07).

FRA:FPE opened at €46.05 ($52.33) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($50.91).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

