Funko (FNKO) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.29

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 19640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price target on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $958.67 million and a PE ratio of 71.33.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Funko had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Funko by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

