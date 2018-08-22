FY2019 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Reduced by Analyst (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Sunday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $160,000.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $391,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,554.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.