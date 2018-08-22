FY2019 EPS Estimates for NINTENDO Ltd/ADR Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NTDOY)

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NINTENDO Ltd/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.86%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NTDOY opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.00. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 448,516 shares in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NINTENDO Ltd/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

