FY2021 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Raised by Analyst

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 17th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $21.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.14. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.97 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $231,182.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $1,182,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,044 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,591.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

