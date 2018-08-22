Game Digital (GMD) Price Target Cut to GBX 50 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Game Digital (LON:GMD) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 50 ($0.64) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Game Digital stock opened at GBX 32.40 ($0.41) on Tuesday. Game Digital has a twelve month low of GBX 18.75 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.76 ($0.82).

Game Digital Company Profile

GAME Digital plc operates as a retailer of video games in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company offers gaming and gaming related products, such as consoles, personal computers, handheld devices, physical and digital console content, non-console digital content, accessories, licensed merchandise, and own-label products, as well as mobile devices and movies.

