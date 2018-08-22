Gapcoin (GAP) Market Cap Tops $121,621.00

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Gapcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gapcoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Gapcoin has a total market cap of $121,621.00 and $204.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gapcoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00041439 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004692 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00226775 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002026 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00060000 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Gapcoin Profile

Gapcoin (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Gapcoin’s total supply is 13,766,481 coins. The official website for Gapcoin is gapcoin.org. Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Gapcoin Coin Trading

Gapcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gapcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gapcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gapcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gapcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.