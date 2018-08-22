GATX Co. (GATX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.56% of GATX worth $43,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GATX by 42.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other GATX news, VP William M. Muckian sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $333,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $171,723.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,722 shares of company stock valued at $971,275. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $349.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.50 million. GATX had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.