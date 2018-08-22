Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Genuine Parts worth $89,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,993,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,707,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,122,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,195,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,129,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,452 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,486,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

GPC opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

In other news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $50,145.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,438.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

