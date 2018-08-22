Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIC. CIBC upped their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “c$45.25” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Director Cecilia Carbonelli sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$110,643.75. Also, Director Stuart Kendrick Levings sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$544,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,265.

Shares of Genworth MI Canada stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$44.32. 59,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,218. Genworth MI Canada has a 1 year low of C$34.90 and a 1 year high of C$46.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.