Gerdau SA (GGB) Announces Special Dividend of $0.04

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) announced a special dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0373 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous special dividend of $0.02.

Gerdau has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.