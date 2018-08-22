Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,686 Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,553,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,788,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 586,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,051,000 after buying an additional 253,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after buying an additional 250,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,535,000 after buying an additional 216,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $841,830.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,967.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $104,343.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,862,212.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,242. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $169.38.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.09 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.