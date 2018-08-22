Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,053 Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 908.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLPH opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Delphi Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

