Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $1,253,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,169,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,375 shares of company stock worth $2,310,547. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific.

