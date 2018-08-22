Gilead Sciences (GILD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.32 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

