Glacier Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,467 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the average volume of 104 call options.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,672,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,375,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,157,000 after buying an additional 239,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,022,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,614,000 after buying an additional 340,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,363,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $45.41.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.74 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

