Glanbia plc (GLAPY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53 on October 15th

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.531 per share on Monday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of GLAPY opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $80.23 and a 12-month high of $98.16.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment offers powders, bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, including specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well as food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.