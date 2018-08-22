Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 1,032 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. KHP Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

