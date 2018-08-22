Glimcher Realty Trust (GRT) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.33

Media headlines about Glimcher Realty Trust (NYSE:GRT) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Glimcher Realty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 51.7885599154335 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

About Glimcher Realty Trust

Glimcher Realty Trust (GRT), is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed Maryland REIT which was formed on September 1, 1993 to continue the business of The Glimcher Company and its affiliates, of owning, leasing, acquiring, developing and operating a portfolio of retail properties consisting of regional and super regional malls, and community shopping centers.

