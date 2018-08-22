Global Cord Blood (CO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.81

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 216520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

The stock has a market cap of $882.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 77.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 49.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

