Global Net Lease (GNL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

GNL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Global Net Lease and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 491,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,726. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 101.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

