Globant (GLOB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Globant (NYSE:GLOB) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Globant earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.3201673929745 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of GLOB opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Globant has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.54.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Globant to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

